Happy Monday! It was a breezy, warm and rainy day today. While the storm hasn’t been that bad yet today, conditions will really start to deteriorate tonight.

The rain will become more widespread after sundown. There will continue to be pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall, so watch out for water ponding on the roads. Most of us will finish up with between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall come early Tuesday morning when it all ends.

There is a major wind component with this storm as well. While it’s already breezy out there, it’s past 10/11 p.m. tonight that the winds will peak. They’ll back off by early Tuesday morning, but the rest of your Tuesday will still be breezy.

The wind may be just strong enough to lead to some isolated tree damage and a few power outages. Keep your phones charged up just in case! Temperature wise, we’ll hover near 60 for the rest of the night with early-morning temperatures Tuesday dropping to near 40 degrees. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to mid 40s for most of us, but note the cooler pattern for central/northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire.

We’ll be partly sunny and dry, but again you’ll notice that breeze.

Wednesday will be a cold one! Morning temperatures will tumble into the upper teens and low 20s with highs only reaching the upper 30s. At least we’ll be dry again, and this time not breezy.

Thursday: low 20s to low 40s with dry skies. Friday is the first day of spring! It won’t feel like it in the morning with lows down into the upper 20s, but at least afternoon highs will top off in the low 50s. Skies will be partly sunny. We’re tracking some unsettled weather this weekend with chances for both rain and snow. Stay tuned!