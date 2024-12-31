After a prolonged stretch in sub freezing temps and snow on the ground, near and just before Christmas, the thaw that started over the weekend, continues today. Temps run in the lower 50s this afternoon as sunshine yields to increasing clouds late in the day. Overall, a very comfortable late December day. While we’ll cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s this evening, it’s not cold for the time of year, and the early First Night festivities in Boston and all those 7pm fireworks across the area, will feature dry weather.





However, by the time we get close to the midnight fireworks and ringing in the new year, the rain chance starts to shoot up. As the ball drops, the rain drops commence as showers become widespread near and just after midnight tonight. Keep the rain gear handy if you’re going to be out late tonight. While it’s possible that midnight is dry in Boston, it won’t be long after that until the skies open up.

The rain will be heavy at times just past midnight as from 1-4am, a batch of downpours is likely. Scattered showers/downpours linger into early tomorrow morning, with most of us picking up another 0.50-1.00″ with this round.

Tomorrow afternoon is mainly dry with highs in the 40s, but the wind starts to pick up. The wind will be the story on Thursday as it gusts 40-55mph out of the northwest. It’ll start to deliver colder air as well with highs backtracking to near average Thursday and Friday and below average over the weekend.

The cold pattern has some staying power as much of next week runs below average. While it’ll be cold enough for snow, ultimately, it’s the storm track that’ll dictate any chance for flakes to fly. Right now, that track appears to be suppressed to our south, far enough that most of the snow chances stay south too. For those of you that framed up the backyard rinks, this pattern looks good for you. As the local small ponds start to freeze up, be careful out there, as it’ll take a while for that ice to thicken up to safe levels. Darker blues and light greens in New England show temps running about 5-8 degrees below average in the January 5th-15th timeframe. That’ll likely translate into a lot of days in the 20s and 30s for highs and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

The below graphic is an ensemble average, meaning, the day to day fluctuation in temps will likely be greater, but you can see the general theme of chilly air.