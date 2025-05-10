Our weekend is starting off cool and rainy. Radar is lit up with steady to heavy showers. Rain continues this morning. Then we’ll clear out west to east through the early afternoon and even see some sunshine before the day is done. Temperatures are starting of in the upper 40s/low 50s. High temperatures reach near 60/low 60s. The breeze will pick up later today. Gusts 25-35 mph are possible. The stronger gusts near and above 30 mph will likely be in the Worcester Hills.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black