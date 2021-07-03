Scattered rain showers will be with us for much of our Saturday along with the overcast skies. With a northeast wind from 10 to 20 mph, temperatures will remain below normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s which is in record territory for the day.

Speaking of record-breaking, the rainfall we saw yesterday broke the daily record and brought our rainfall total for the month of July close to 3″, which is more than the amount of rainfall we saw for the entire month of June, and this is only through July 2nd.

As for the showers today, it will be light in the morning, turning more moderate at times through the afternoon as a batch of rain just south of southern New England shifts north into the region. These rain showers then lift out of our area later tonight, giving way to drier conditions into Sunday morning, but the clouds will linger into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows only slip into the the low to mid 50s.

For the Fourth, we start off with some clouds. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers, but we’re not tracking as much rain as Saturday, which is good news for your outdoor plans on the holiday. We could even see some peeks of sun on your Sunday afternoon giving way to highs into the upper 60s.

For the 4th of July Spectacular taking place at Tanglewood with the Boston Pops, it should be dry under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures sliding into the low 60s.

For the Boston Common fireworks at night, a light and variable wind with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s is expected.

Much nicer weather returns Monday with highs into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The heat returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the 90s Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday. Keeping an eye on the set-up for late week as the remnants of Hurricane Elsa could bring some showers to the region Thursday and Friday, but this all depends on timing of a front that could swing in Thursday.

Speaking of Hurricane Elsa, as of Saturday morning’s update, Elsa was quickly approaching the southern coast of Hispaniola as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds up to 75 mph. The track has Elsa traversing Cuba which will likely weaken the storm before it approaches the Florida Keys and southern Florida into early next week. As always, stay with 7News for the very latest weather updates.