Rainy and Raw Today, 50/50 Weekend

The theme of the pattern rolls on, where we get a nice day or two, then it’s right back to some chilly and wet weather. This morning, showers are widespread and with a chilly northeast breeze kicking in, it’ll remain a damp, raw dry ahead. Temps late this afternoon recover to near 50 across far northern Mass and southern New Hampshire, but remain in the low to mid 40s across much of the area. Showers extend through the afternoon, although will likely have some dry stretches across northern Mass and southern New Hampshire.

Rain totals today run from near 0.10″ across the MA/NH border to 0.50″ across the Cape to near 1″ over the Islands.

As high pressure builds in from north to south this evening, dry air presses southward, clearing skies out for the overnight hours. With clearing skies, the stage is set for a great looking Saturday with sunshine and light winds. Winds do turn onshore at the coast and pick up to about 10-15mph, providing a chill to the air there as temps stay near 50. Meantime, inland, we head toward and above 60!

Enjoy the nice weather Saturday, because we’ll track more wet weather Sunday afternoon and Monday. It’s a cold rain too Monday with even some snow possible in the mix across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, and even more likely across the higher terrain of NH, VT and ME.