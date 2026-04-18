Happy Saturday! Today was a bit of a chilly and raw day, but it was indeed the pick of the weekend as we’re expecting on-and-off showers for your Sunday.

First, overnight will be cloudy and chilly in the low to mid 40s. There won’t be much of a wind.

Sunday we have rain chances right off the bat in the morning and they linger into the evening. It won’t rain every minute of the day, but the rain will comes in waves and be on and off. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper 50s, and a breeze that picks up in the afternoon will make it feel even cooler.

Sunday night into Monday morning it’ll get cold into the 30s! For marathon Monday, we’ll have some partial sun in the morning but clouds will increase as the day progresses. Temperatures will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

There will be a slight breeze, and we can’t rule out some spotty showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Tuesday will be bright but brisk! In the early morning as you wake up it’ll get down to the 20s. With ample sunshine, highs will make it into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be cloudier with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday through Saturday: dry and in the low 60s. Stay tuned!