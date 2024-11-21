A sight for sore eyes this morning as the radar shows a smattering of colors, indicating various intensities of rain moving on in. While it’ll help slow down the morning and evening commutes today, it is no doubt a welcomed change, as it’ll help squash the brush fire risk and put a little dent into the ongoing drought situation.

Patchy light showers and drizzle will pick up the pace to heavier showers mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon, into the evening. Winds increase out of the east too, then flip to the southeast overnight. Those winds gusts 25-35mph this evening, strongest near the coast.

Late overnight into tomorrow morning, there will be a punch of dry air moving in. That’ll allow for some possible sun tomorrow morning.

However, we’re not done with the rain yet as another round of showers likely moves in across eastern Mass in the afternoon/evening. Rain may even mix with some wet snow in the higher terrain of northern Worcester County tomorrow night. Don’t expect it to add up to much though. In terms of rain, all said and done, many spots pick up 1.0-1.5″.



A few spotty showers are leftover Saturday, Sunday looks dry. It’ll be cooler and breezy both weekend days with highs in the upper 40s.