Another batch of rain is on the way Monday, which could include pockets of localized flooding, as slow-moving storms slide into New England.

Scattered showers and storms are expected from early morning through early afternoon.

Some of these showers will feature heavy downpours, and due to their slow-moving nature, could make way for localized flooding.

By mid-afternoon showers and storms should move a bit quicker as the center of low pressure moves off to the northeast.

This will bring in another round of storms by the evening that could be more capable of a severe storm or two.

These storms are less likely to produce flooding but damaging wind gusts of 60mph will be possible.

The entire storm system clears out Tuesday morning, with a nicer pattern setting up for the rest of the week.