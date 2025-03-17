A lot of green on the maps this morning for St. Patrick’s Day. While it may be in the spirit of the day, it means that we’ll be tracking plenty of wet weather. The heaviest rain does shift offshore this morning, allowing for the tropical like downpours that pounded the rooftops overnight, to move off the coast. With that said, showers of light to moderate rain are expected to linger across eastern Mass through much of the day, providing plenty of wet roads still for the evening commute. A lot of locations pick up 0.50-1.5″ by the time this wraps up, with a few localized higher totals possible.

Temps stay lofty, in the mid 50s to near 60 through midday, then slide back into the 30s tonight.



Clouds break for some sun by midday tomorrow and overall, it’ll be a nicer day. An ocean breeze adds a chill to coastal communities with highs held in the 40s there. Inland, we’ll reach the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday is similar in temps.



The next round of rain moves in by Thursday night and wraps up Friday AM. Some wet snow may even mix in across the higher terrain before tapering off.

The weekend looks dry and breezy with highs near 50.