Rainy Start to the Week

7Weather- We finally get some relief from the heat, and with the drop in temperatures, comes some rain.

MONDAY:

Temperatures start in the mid 70s on Monday. We see some peeks of sun early in the morning, and then it gets cloudy by mid-morning. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s, and we likely hit that early in the day, before the rain moves in.

There could be a spotty shower around lunch time, and then scattered showers move in after 2 PM. There are periods of rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening. There could be some heavier pockets of rain in the evening and through midnight.

TUESDAY:

It looks like a second wave of rain moves in Tuesday morning. Showers are on and off through lunch time, and then we see a few peeks of sun late in the day. Highs are reached late in the day, between 71-76º.

Most town will get 0.5″-1″ of rain, there could be a few places that get 1-2″.