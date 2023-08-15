After some solid weather to kick off the workweek, we’ve fallen back into unsettled weather to kick off this Tuesday morning. Rain will be widespread this morning with some heavier storms/localized downpours possible near the south coast. While most of the strong/rotating storms stay offshore, a few may get close to the south coast, especially near the Vineyard and Nantucket, so we’ll keep an eye on that for a nearby waterspout or strong winds. In addition, the heaviest rain will likely be near the south coast too with localized street flooding possible.

Highs today get stuck near 70 as clouds and patchy drizzle/spot shower linger this afternoon.

Spotty showers linger tomorrow, but it’ll be warmer with highs near 80 inland, 70s coast. Thursday looks nice.

Friday features more scattered storms before we clear out for the weekend.