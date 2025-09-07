Wild weather yesterday put an end to the warmth and humidity we had across the area for a couple days.



On the other side of the front, it’s still unsettled today with the risk of rain for many through midday. This afternoon, the highest rain chance runs near and east of I-95 and that rain line slowly pushes southeast through the afternoon/early evening. That means at Gillette, the season opener is wet with locally heavier showers for the tailgates. Kickoff, rain is likely still falling, with the better chance it becoming lighter and more scattered in nature as the game wears on. Highs today are stuck in the 60s. Rain totals yesterday were hefty in a short timeframe with locally 1-2″ falling in an hour where the severe storms hit. Additional rain today runs 0.25-0.50″ widespread with locally around an 1″ near and southeast of I-95. Overall, the rain is beneficial, just not great timing wise.

We clear out by tomorrow morning and more dry weather settles in for much of the upcoming week ahead.