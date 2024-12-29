We won’t be seeing much sun the next couple of days in Massachusetts!

Watch out on the roads this morning, as dense fog is reducing visibilities significantly.

For today, rain chances are highest through 3/4 p.m. However, the rest of the day we will continue to see clouds and some isolated drizzle.

Otherwise, temperatures will depend greatly on your location. For Boston, most of the day will be spent in the 40s. North and west of Boston, 30s and 40s, and south and east of Boston, 40s and 50s for today. By late tonight, most of us will be warm close to 50 degrees.

Monday, more of the same. Wake-up temperatures will be close to 50 degrees with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be cloudy, and winds will be breezy.

We’ve got more rain, and it’ll be heavier, ahead, too. With the heaviness of the rain and the wind, I’d go with a rain coat rather than an umbrella. Rain chances are highest in the morning and dwindle as we get to the evening hours.

New Year’s Eve day will be dry. Skies will be partly sunny and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, late New Year’s Eve night, rain chances return. That does include some rain chances during the ball drop. In Boston, around midnight, that rain chance is around 40 percent with temperatures in the low 40s.

New Year’s Day on Wednesday, even more showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday: partly sunny, windy and cooling down to near 40 degrees. The cold chill rolls back in Friday with highs in the mid 30s and a cold breeze. Saturday, still dry and in the low 30s.