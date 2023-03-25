7Weather – Good morning! Here’s what we have going on this weekend. Half of the weekend will be cool and damp. The other half more mild and dry, but windy. That’s thanks to this weak center of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region.

The center of this area of low pressure stays north and west so that’s where the biggest impacts will be. In fact, Maine has Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place. For us, this will bring a cold rain for most of us and a mix of sleet and rain for higher elevations.

Showers will move in by midday/early afternoon from west to east. We’ll reach our high temperatures by then in the upper 30s/low 40s with a breeze picking up out of the southeast. It’ll be a cold rain for most of us. Temperatures above us are slightly warmer, while it’s cooler closer to the surface, so we’ll get some sleet pellets mixing in mainly for higher elevations. This will not bring impacts to the roads in our region. Light showers continue off and on this evening/tonight, so have the rain gear with you for your evening plans. A steadier ran moves through overnight. Any precipitation is gone by sunrise. We’ll be left with some low clouds, with the partial clearing.

Tomorrow, it’ll be partly cloudy and mild. By the time you start your day, temperatures will be near 40°, then high temperatures head for the 50s. It’ll be windy behind this departing low pressure system. West winds gust 30-35 mph inland at times in the afternoon, near 40 mph for higher elevations.

Less wind and more sun Monday with highs in the 50s. Next chance for wet weather is Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, the Sox Home Opener comes with a chilly wind and highs in the low 40s for first pitch.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black