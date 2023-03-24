7Weather- We end the work week on a nice note with highs in the low/mid 50s and some sun and clouds. This evening stays pleasant. It’ll be a different story tomorrow as a mix of rain, snow and sleet spreads into the region. It’ll be a raw day.

There’s our system across the Plains on the Storm Scan below. It’s a weak one. The center of it will track through the Ohio Valley/Great Lakes region into tomorrow and bring us a mix of precipitation by midday. Where you see the pink shading, that’s where you can expect a brief mix and rain. This time of year, if the snow and sleet showers are light, it won’t stick to the road. There could be a coating on your grass or car windshield, but that’s about it. For the rest of us, it’s mostly a cold rain.

Here’s the timing below. Expect showers midday and into the night. Have the rain gear with you for Saturday evening plans. Luckily, the heavier downpours occur overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend. Although it’ll be windy behind the departing low pressure system. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, there will be a lot of clouds around. That’ll keep temperatures near 40°. The clearing of cloud cover will be in the works around sunrise. It’ll be a partly cloudy day, and we should see increasing sunshine through the day. The wind will pick up out of the west with gusts 30-35 mph, near 40 mph at the higher elevations. It’ll be mild with temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see more sun Monday and get less wind. A few rain and snow showers are back Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like a low pressure system will develop across the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday and get close enough to us to bring a few rain/snow showers. Details aren’t definite with this one.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black