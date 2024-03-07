I can’t even sugar coat it… today is not a nice day. The heaviest rain from overnight is gone, but we’ll still have scattered showers today with a stiff onshore breeze and chilly temperatures. Scattered showers will be the story until around noon at which point they will begin to taper off slowly through the afternoon.

The wind has picked up as well and it will stay gusty today, tonight, and tomorrow on the coast. Wind gusts today and tonight will reach 30-40 mph. On the Cape we could even see a few wind gusts get closer to 50 mph where we have a wind advisory in effect. I don’t think the wind is strong enough for any signal of tree damage and power outages, however with such saturated soils, it’s possible a random tree is uprooted.

Today temperatures won’t move much, if at all. We’ll stay in the lower 40s, but with the onshore wind at 10-20 mph, it will feel like the 30s. Of course, while technically not included in the wind chill calculation, the damp weather and cloud cover will add another layer to the raw day we have in store.

Friday is a better day, especially away from the water. Everyone will get some sunshine back tomorrow and most of us will have warmer temperatures. We’ll still have a north to northeast wind which will cool the South Shore, Cape, and Islands tomorrow once again.

Our next storm is lined up for Saturday night and Sunday. Like the last few, it’s another round of rain. As we get closer to the weekend, astronomical tides will continue to climb. That, combined with an onshore wind, it’s possible we see some minor coastal flooding around the high tides listed below the next couple of days.