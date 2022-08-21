Something new for ya…rain in the forecast for Monday! Check out the weekly headlines for the region…

We do need the rain but maybe it can hold off after the morning commute? Yes, that is the current timing for the rain tomorrow.

Grab that rain gear going out the front door on Monday…with time, it will serve you well! Naturally, with rain in the forecast we won’t see hot temps like we did over the weekend but we will have more humidity, especially once the rain arrives. Temps will start Monday in the upper 60s and briefly reach the upper 70s by midday then settle back into the low 70s by evening…but a muggy 72 doesn’t have the same feeling as a dry 72.

In terms of rainfall amounts….I’d peg it around 0.50″ (certainly not drought busting but gotta start somewhere).

and with any chance of rain in the warm season, plan in highly variable amounts with some locations only getting 0.10″ while others could get a quick 1.00″ by nightfall. As for the rest of the week,

Tuesday also offers us a chance of rain but in the form of scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon hours (Read: no washout). After that, we are dry for midweek and beyond (only a slight chance of a late day storm Friday). Temps will heat up yet again likely reaching the low 90s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the last full week of August!

~JR