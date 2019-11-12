Record Cold Likely Wednesday

7Weather- Ready or not, the cold air is here! Highs will be about 20 degrees below average on Wednesday, and then temperatures moderate for the rest of the week.

How low will be go? Most towns drop down into the teens Wednesday morning. Boston won’t tie or break the record low, but Worcester likely will with a forecast of 13º early in the morning.

Boston and Worcester likely beat the record for “coldest high temperature” Wednesday afternoon. Both cities only makes it into the upper 20s and low 30s.

It will be windy when you walk out in the morning. Gusts will be between 30-40 mph, making it feel very cold.

Feels like temperatures are in the single digits in the morning, you’ll definitely need all the winter gear.

Things improve a tiny bit in the afternoon. It won’t be as windy. Highs are between 27-33º, but even with winds dying down a bit compared to the morning, wind chills will be in the teens.

Thursday will still be cold, but not as windy. Temperatures moderate on Friday, and it’s looking like a beautiful, fall day.

Here comes another cold front. Back to cold highs in the 30s on Saturday, with wind chills in the 20s.