Record Cold To A Milder Pattern

Saying we’re off to a cool start to the day, sounds like a broken record at this point since the pattern over much of the last 6 weeks has been a cold one. However, this morning, it’s literally a broken record as the low temperature in Boston hit 37 degrees, breaking the record of 38 set back in 1882. Worcester feel just 1 degree shy of it’s record.

Despite the chilly start, we’ll warm back up to 60 degrees with sun-filled skies. It’ll be dry and breezy this afternoon, so while good for the yard work, not the best day to burn the backyard brush as the fire danger is elevated.

One more round of chilly air tonight as clear skies and light winds allows temps to drop back into the low to mid 30s in the burbs. We’ll hold in the 40s in Boston. The recovery tomorrow is quick with temps rebounding into the mid 60s to near 70. Clouds increase in the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry.

Showers and rumbles of thunder head in predawn Friday and linger through sunrise before mid morning to mid afternoon breaks of dry air move in and temps head into the lower 70s. We’ll renew the risk of showers and storms late afternoon and at night as a cold front approaches and slides through.



On the other side of that front, temps run 65-70 inland Saturday, 55-60 at the coast. Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry with showers Saturday morning tapering off by sunrise and showers Sunday not arriving until close to sunset. Monday looks wet, as soaking rains are likely.