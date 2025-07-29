Many inland locations cracked 90 degrees yesterday as higher heat started to settle in. Along the coast, that ocean breeze held temps back into the low to mid 80s, offering up a very nice beach day.



Today, the wind flips west at the coast, no sea breeze kicks in and we bring the high heat all the way to the beach. With mostly sunny skies, temps surge too, into the mid to upper 90s for many. The record for Boston is 97, which we should tie or break today as upper 90s are likely. With a breeze out of the west to west/northwest, even the Cape will heat up well into the 80s, if not low 90s for some. The heat index will push up to around 100. A heat advisory is up for both today and for tomorrow.

Tomorrow, a sea breeze will kick in, keeping it cooler at the coast. Just inland, we’re right back into the mid 90s though.

Changes are ahead with scattered storms tomorrow night and likely waves of showers and storms moving in on Thursday. Temps start to slide back Thursday too as we slip back into the 70s by mid afternoon. Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning with localized downpours the main risk. Showers tend to become fewer and farther between Friday afternoon, eventually clearing out just in time for the weekend.

The weekend forecast looks great, upper 70s to 80 Saturday and 85 Sunday. Both days with sunshine and low humidity. Enjoy!