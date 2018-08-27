Record Heat Ahead

Well, it was certainly nice to see a solid weekend weather-wise as temps warmed into the 80s while humidity was still in check. If that wasn’t a good indication that summer is going nowhere fast, this week will certainly be a good reminder of that as high heat and humidity build. The combo will peak in terms of uncomfortableness Tuesday and Wednesday.

With dew points surging back into the lower 70s and highs heading for the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, the heat index will push well past 100 for many towns and cities across eastern Mass, prompting an excessive heat watch that’s in effect.

The storm threat is low through Wednesday, but on Thursday, scattered storms will likely fire up along and ahead of a cold front. That front will mean business as it turns much cooler by Friday, with highs running in the 70s to close out the week.

Have a good day and stay cool, stay hydrated!

