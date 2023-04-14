It was a dry heat, but heat none the less yesterday as temps soared into the mid 80s to lower 90s! The 88 in Boston and 86 in Worcester were good enough to push the numbers to record levels for the date. Today, we’ll crush the record of 79 in Worcester, although in Boston, it’ll be a different story.

Along the coast, temps today max out in the 70s to near 80 late morning, and then start to fade back. The story of the day will be both the heat, and the chill, as temps dramatically drop off from east to west through the afternoon. Temps max out 85-90 inland early this afternoon, before fading back fast mid to late afternoon. Below is a snapshot of the temp pattern at different times today. Along the coast, we’ll go from shorts and t-shirts weather to jacket weather in a matter of hours. This evening will be cooler for all, especially vs. last evening.

Tomorrow, we’ll increase the clouds, and while it’ll stay dry, it’ll be noticeably colder with highs in the 50s at the coast, 60s to low 70s inland. Sunday will be cooler, with scattered showers and highs in the 50s to near 60. By Marathon Monday, we’ll hold onto seasonable temps with highs near 60 and more showers moving in. Those showers may be focused toward the afternoon, leaving a mainly dry start to the Marathon with early to mid morning temps near 50.