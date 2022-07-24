7Weather- Boston hit 100º Sunday, breaking the previous record of 98º set back in 1933. We don’t have to go back too far to find the last triple digit day. Logan Airport hit 100º last summer on June 30th.

Boston has hit 100º+ 27 times (including today) in 150 years of record. That puts the average at one 100º+ day every 6 years. If you look at the last 30 years it is more frequent. We have hit 100º+ 6 times in the last 30 years, putting that average at one 100º+ day every 5 years.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Monday. It won’t be as hot, but it will be more humid. Highs will be in the low 90s, but with the tropical air it will feel like the mid and upper 90s.

Once again we have the ingredients to have scattered strong to severe storms in New England. The “slight” risk in yellow below includes CT, RI, MA, and parts of NH and ME. The main concern with these storms will be straight-line wind damage, but we can’t rule out rotating storms.

If we stay mainly dry in the morning, then our chances for stronger storms increases.

Start times will be between 12-2PM for southern NH and northern Worcester County, between 2-4PM for the Merrimack Valley, and between 4-5PM inside of I-495. If the storms hold together they will get to SE Mass between 6-8PM.

Those storms spark up ahead of a cold front. That front drops humidity on Tuesday and likely gets us out of this heat wave we’re in. Wednesday also has low humidity and highs in the mid and upper 80s.