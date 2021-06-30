A high temp of 99 in Boston yesterday was good enough to tie the record for the date. With the 8th time hitting 90+ in Boston, the temperature average of the month also reached 73.9 degrees, surpassing the hottest June on record of 1976, when temps averaged 73.4 degrees. With today’s record heat, we’ll clinch the hottest June on record in Boston, and a top 3 warmest June on record for many other locations in Southern New England as well.

With the heat and humidity today come the storms as well. In fact, as a disturbance aloft swings on through, it’ll use the heat and humidity in place to fuel storms this afternoon. Those storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, hail and tropical downpours. Keep an eye to the sky later today between 4-9pm.

Showers and storms with localized downpours are more widespread late tomorrow and through the day at times Friday into Friday night. Locally heavy rain will drop 1-2″ of rain for some, yielding to a beneficial soaking for the lawns and gardens. You’ll also notice a big drop off in temps starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. While the weekend won’t be a washout, a few scattered showers are likely Saturday, and a few spot showers on the 4th.



