Record Heat Today as Heat Wave Rolls In

This late summer heat and humidity continues to roll in, but some relief is in sight for the end of the week and into the first half of the Labor Day Weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning for eastern MA remains in effect thru 9PM this evening as heat indices remain in the low 100s. Otherwise, a Heat Advisory remains for southern NH, central MA, and the Cape & Islands thru 9PM with heat indices in the upper 90s.

First, lets talk about today’s record heat in Boston, MA, shattering the old record of 96° set back in 1953. The new record now 98°, which ties for the hottest temperature of the year with July 3rd.

Today was also the third day in a row of 90+ heat, making this stretch of excessive heat a “heat wave”…adding up to 19 days total so far this year of 90+ degree days.

Now onwards to when we’ll finally see some relief from this excessive heat and humidity. We have a cold front off to our northwest, sparking up some stronger thunderstorms in far northern New England.

Back here at home, we will remain dry and mostly clear through the evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows tonight will be slipping back into the low to mid 70s, and still remaining on the muggy side.

By the afternoon tomorrow (Thursday), that cold front will be knocking on our doorstep, allowing for a few thunderstorms to pop-up. At this point it does not look widespread, but the front will provide relief in the form of lower temperatures and much more comfortable humidity.

Friday is the day where we fully break the trend of heat and humidity with highs into the mid-70s, and dewpoints into the mid-50s. That comfortable airmass will stick around for the first half of the holiday weekend, as the humidity starts to creep back in.

As far as rain chances, we see an isolated chance tomorrow, a chance for a sprinkle or two Saturday, but mainly along the southern coast, followed by a slight chance next Wednesday. Otherwise, most of your holiday weekend looks dry, but the heat and humidity builds back in Labor Day Monday and continues to build into Tuesday and Wednesday with 90s returning.

In the meantime, be sure to enjoy the nice cool down Friday and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer