Note: Today’s blog was written by intern Spencer Goldman

An extreme heat warning is still in effect for most most of the area, and Tuesday will bring the greatest risk.

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will soar into the upper 90s and low 100s, but it will feel like 105 – 110 in some spots with the humidity. With a southwest wind, even coastal locations won’t see much relief from the heat.

The current record high temperature for Boston on June 24th is 95 (in 2013), and 91 for Worcester (in 1914). We should break both of those records on Tuesday, and could hit 100 in Boston for the first time since July 24th, 2022. Make sure to seek air conditioned spaces, and most importantly: stay hydrated! Despite the heat and humidity, we won’t see any showers or storms on Tuesday due to a large area of high pressure over the region.

Cloud cover increases as we head into Wednesday, and we won’t be quite as hot. Temperatures could hit 90 for a fourth consecutive day in some spots, and we could see some late day showers and storms as a cold front moves through.

That front will bring refreshing conditions, knocking down both the heat and humidity as we end the week!

Spencer Goldman