How about that Halloween weather last night? As temps slide from near 80 in the afternoon to near 70 early in the evening, it was a very comfortable evening for the trick-or-treaters running around from house to house.

This morning we pick up where we left off… very warm. Temps start today in the low to mid 60s and will jump into the mid 70s to near 80 early this afternoon. Temps in both Boston and Worcester are likely to match/break the records for the date.

More clouds are around this morning as even a few spotty, light showers are possible. The rain won’t amount to much, and any brief dampness that a few towns pick up on, will quickly dry out early this afternoon. In fact, relative humidity will drop to 35-40% this afternoon as winds turn to the northwest and gusts 25-35mph. With the low humidity, gusty winds and dry grounds, the brush fire risk will be high, thus the red flag warning in place.

The weekend weather turns much cooler with highs back into the 50s and overnight lows Saturday and Sunday night, back into the 20s and 30s. Not much rain is in the forecast either, with just a few spotty showers Monday afternoon/night as a warm front moves through. We’ll be back to near 70 by Wednesday. Clocks go back 1hr Sunday morning.