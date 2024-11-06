Its a windy and warm start to the day as morning temps run into the 60s. That’ll be a good launching pad to get temps into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The record in Boston is 76 today, which we’ll likely beat. Winds gust 25-35mph and with a dry ground and dry afternoon, the brush fire risk will be high. A red flag warning is in place.

A cold front slips through later today/tonight with a modest cool down, but not much wet weather with it. Lows fade back into the 50s tonight and bounce back into the mid 60s to near 70 by midday tomorrow. A secondary shot of cool air starts to settle in tomorrow night, allowing for a trend back toward the averages by the weekend.

The brush fire risk will be elevated over the next few days and there’s not much rain in sight. Scattered showers are possible by Sunday night/Monday morning, but it doesn’t look like a drought denter.