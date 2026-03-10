A fantastic Spring day is in the books as temps soared well into the 60s yesterday. Today, we’ll do it again and even add a few more to the afternoon highs. With temps toppling 70 for many, we’ll push the numbers into record territory.



Today’s record for Boston is 71 and is 67 for Worcester. We’ll likely tie or break those with sunshine winning out from start to finish. One caveat, you’ll be much cooler along the south coast as that southwest breeze comes off the chilly March ocean waters.

A cold front slips through tonight, bringing much chillier ocean air, low clouds and even some spotty showers for tomorrow. Temps struggle in 40s to near 50 tomorrow during the day, then bounce well into the 50s in the evening. Thursday will start mild too, 55-60 for the morning commute, then 35-40 by sunset as a cold front comes back through with some showers.

Friday into the weekend will be cooler, but seasonable. 40s for highs, 20s for lows.