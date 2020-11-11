Record Warmth Before Rain Arrives

It’s another November day of September weather outside this afternoon as highs crack 70 degrees again. In fact, 73 in Boston and 70 in Worcester will break the record highs for the date.

Winds do pick up, out of the south with gusts 30-40mph. Those southerly winds also dragged in higher humidity with dew points heading into the lower 60s.

Showers arrive tonight and linger through tomorrow morning, especially south of the Mass pike tomorrow. Temps cool from the 60s in the morning, to the 50s in the afternoon and stay there for the remainder of the week, into the weekend. While scattered showers are still possible Friday, the weekend turns out dry.