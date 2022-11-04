Patchy dense fog, mainly south of the Pike, will lift this morning and allow for partly sunny skies to win out. That sunshine will quickly warm us up into the lower 70s as winds gust 20-25mph.



The busy breeze will be with us through the weekend, but so will the warmth as temps head for the mid to upper 70s. While the record of 79 in Boston will be tough to break tomorrow, the record of 73 is certainly in reach for Sunday. More clouds mix in this weekend, especially Sunday, but the overall theme of warmth and some mugginess by Sunday, will certainly be there. The best chance for a few showers will be across western New England Sunday as much of central and eastern Mass stay dry. Clocks go back 1hr Sunday morning with a sunset of 4:31pm Sunday afternoon. Yikes!







Monday will still be warm, mid 70s, before a cold front kicks winds back to the north to northeast by Election Day. The front looks dry, so while it’ll be much cooler by Election Day, there will still be some sunshine with temps running in the 50s.