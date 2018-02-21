Record Warmth–Day Two

No doubt about it…….quite warm for these parts with many cities and towns reaching the 70s–even the low 80s up in Fitchburg! Never in recorded weather history has Boston reached 70 degrees two consecutive days in the month of February.



Is this Climate Change? Yes and No….Climate Change is not the cause of singular events (ie a powerful hurricane or warm February day) but when you look at the temperature trend for Boston during Meteorological Winter since 1970—clearly winter is warming. So with a warming planet, it does make days like today (and yesterday) more frequent and easier to attain than say record cold days. #TheMoreYouKnow



The 72 in Boston today was easily good enough for a record (the old record was 63 #Shattered). This is it for a while tho as colder air is set to return tomorrow and even a little light snow! Say what?!

The colder air is on the move and will begin to seep into the region later this evening and overnight. As this moving process happens plan on a few isolated rain showers and sprinkles. When heading out the door Thursday morning make sure you have winter gear ready to go as temps will be in the upper 30s. Those temps will hold steady for much of the day but then fall into the low 30s by evening.



Adding insult to injury will be a batch of rain showers that will flip over to snow showers by early afternoon before tapering by early evening. IN terms of accumulating snow or travel disruption, after two consecutive days of 70 degree warmth, the ground will hold onto that warmth during the day tomorrow, preventing snow covered roads. On no-paved surfaces a slight accumulation is likely tho:



Just enough to remind y’all that winter still has a few weeks left. When looking at the charts tho, one does not see any bitter cold air–in fact, by Saturday, another warm-up arrives:



Just a one day warm-up this time and no 70 degree temps either…but we are one day closer to spring regardless.

Enjoy what’s left of this spring fling.

~JR