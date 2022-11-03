Hopefully you got outside to enjoy the weather today. Soon the weather won’t be as cooperative to take those afternoon lunch walks, but today was not that day and this week is not that week. Highs today were cooler than yesterday and it will be the coolest day of the next four (through Monday) but it was still 10° warmer than average in many spots today. The average high for today is 56°. A sea breeze kept Boston slightly cooler, but the sea breeze was a shallow one and by the time you got into areas like Back Bay temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s.

While it was a very nice afternoon, it was a pretty chilly morning. Even though temperatures this afternoon were above average, temperatures this morning were quite a bit below average. Most towns fell below freezing. It’s a classic fall day with layers needed in the morning, and you can shed them all in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar in the sense of a chilly morning and warm afternoon but morning temperatures will be warmer and so will our afternoon temperatures. We’ll start off tomorrow morning with lots of sun and temperatures near 40°. Sunrise is getting pretty late at 7:20 am but only for a few more days. Soon we’ll have 6:20 am sunrises but of course that extra hour will come at a price and that’s earlier sunset. Don’t forget we change the clocks this weekend!

Tomorrow will feature another fantastic rebound as we climb to near 70 tomorrow afternoon. There might be a few high clouds that drift through but other than that it’s another gorgeous day!

Our highs today were actually some of the coolest in the eastern half of the country. While it was far from cool (remember we’re 10° above average), that “cool” area of high pressure will slide out tomorrow and as that happens the warmth building in the Midwest will push eastward and into the northeast. We’ll see that surge in temperatures starting tomorrow but things are really going to get warm this weekend.

This weekend temperatures will soar well into the 70s and perhaps even the upper 70s in towns.

That’ll challenge records on Saturday and records will likely be broken on Sunday.