Record Warmth This Weekend

Milder air starts to work on in today with temperatures running in the mid 40s to near 50 this afternoon. With that milder weather, comes a gusty wind, at times, pushing past 30mph from the southwest. More clouds move in through the day, and that will be the theme tonight into tomorrow. Despite all the clouds, rain is limited to a few patches of drizzle or a spot shower through tomorrow.

Temps ramp up to near 60 tomorrow. Winds will be huffing and puffing too, gusting past 40mph at times.

Sunday is the warmest day with highs in the mid 60s. 65 in Boston would be good enough to break the record of 61 for the date, but well short of the all-time month of January high of 72. Note: Just to our north, it’s sharply colder across Southern Maine. If that cold air sinks a bit farther south, it’ll be dramatically cooler across Northeast Mass/Seacoast of NH.

It’ll be a bit muggy too Sunday morning with dew points near 60! Showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms are likely Sunday morning, before sun returns in the afternoon. It’ll be windy again Sunday.