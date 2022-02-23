What a beautiful day we had out today. Record setting in fact. Both Boston and Worcester setting new record high temperatures for this date. Some towns across the area checking off their first 70 degree day of the year!

And in typical New England fashion, in less than 36 hours we will be in the middle of a snowstorm that will bring several inches of snow to the area. Here’s the snow map with the accumulation we’re expecting. But please keep reading for more on the uncertainty of this storm.

The big wild card with forecasting this one is the sleet. How far north the sleet makes it and how long it can hang on. The snow accumulates say at 10:1 and the sleet at 3:1. So if you are seeing sleet instead of snow, you’ll cut your numbers by 1/3!

– Areas along and north of Route 2 will stay snow for most of the the event. This means accumulations will be the highest.

-South of there it’s a mix of sleet and snow. Along the Pike likely more snow than sleet. And a decent amount of sleet in SE Mass.

Again if that sleet line moves, the snow map will move as well. Please stay up to date with the latest map tomorrow.

Either way travel is going to be very poor on Friday. A winter storm watch is in effect and this underscores the biggest part of the storm. Whether it’s sleet or snow, travel won’t be good. Roads will be slick, and visibility will be reduced. So regardless of where you fall on the snow map or what changes might happen with that snow map, it’s best to hunker down inside for the day on Friday.

Now, how about some good news. The good news is it’s only snow/sleet coming with this one. There’s no wind threat and no coastal flooding threat. Wind will be breezy on the coast but WELL below damaging levels and tides are astronomically low on Friday.