Record Warmth to Start the Week

7Weather- I don’t know about you, but I’ve had the AC on the last few days. I’ll have it on again tomorrow. We likely tie or break records on Monday. Boston’s record high temperature for November 9th is 74º (1945), which we will likely tie. Worcester likely breaks the record high of 71º also set back in 1945.

Monday start with patchy fog and cool temperatures in the upper 40s. The afternoon is sunny, and unseasonably warm in the 70s.

A high pressure system is still in control on Tuesday, keeping the sunshine around. Highs remain 15-20 degrees above average.

Wednesday will be warm, muggy, and mainly cloudy. Showers move in throughout the evening on Veteran’s Day and continue on and off overnight. Thursday likely has a few shower through the early afternoon.