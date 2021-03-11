Record Warmth to Strong, Chilly Winds

Alright, alright, alright… Here we are, the warmest part of the 7 day forecast is today and as temps head up into the mid 60s to 70, it’ll likely be enough to break the record of 67 in Boston. While the focus is on the warmth and the fact that it’ll be near 70 for many, it’ll also be a breezy day with southwest winds gusting to 20-30mph. In addition, there are some patches of low clouds and fog this morning and we’ll have a fair amount of mid to high level clouds sticking around through midday. So while it’ll be warm, it’s not a blue sky filled day. If clouds are tenacious through mid afternoon, the numbers below would be a few degrees cooler, but certainly still a very mild day. I still favor more sunshine mid to late afternoon vs. what you’ll see around lunch.

A couple of sprinkles, or passing shower is possible early tomorrow as we start very mild with morning temps in the 50s. With residual mild air in place, we’ll quickly reach the 60s around midday. It’ll be warmer tomorrow across far southeast Mass tomorrow vs. today thanks to the northwest wind in place. For the rest of us, it’ll be a bit cooler.

Chilly air comes crashing in over the weekend, and with the change of airmass at a rapid pace, unfortunately strong winds kick in. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, northwest winds gusts 40-50mph.