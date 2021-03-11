Record Warmth to Windy & Colder This Weekend

Thursday brought our first 70°+ day for Boston (and for much of the region) of 2021. The last time we were in the 70s was last November.

It was also a record-breaking warm-up with several towns shattering their old records for March 11th.

Tonight, temperatures remain mild under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be warm, but not nearly as warm as today with highs into the low 60s ahead of a cold front that could bring a few sprinkles to the region (not a washout though).

It will be breezy Friday with gusts ramping up Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Gusts could get up to 40 MPH Friday night, which could bring isolated power outages.

It will still be windy through the weekend, but not quite as gusty as Friday night. The wind will also be accompanied by much colder temperatures compared to the warmth we saw today. Highs this weekend will be much more seasonable (typically our highs are in the mid 40s for mid-March).

Don’t forget to change the clocks this weekend! Before you go to sleep Saturday night, change all the manual clocks ahead one hour to avoid being late to any of your Sunday plans.

It will still be windy and slightly colder Monday with highs into the upper 30s. Temperatures moderate back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers in the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day. After a cold start to the week, milder temperatures return next Thursday with highs into the 50s.