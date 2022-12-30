Wow! Was today December or May? Temperatures tied and set records across the area today as we climbed to the 60s! These are temperatures we’d typically see in May, not December.

Today was the warmest day we’ve had since November 12th!

So will the warm air stick around for the weekend? Yes and no. No, we will not be back in the 60s for Saturday or Sunday. But yes, temperatures will stay well above average for both weekend days. Unfortunately rain makes a return for the weekend as well.

The good news is it’s not a complete washout. If you want to get outside Saturday, the morning is your best bet. We’ll be dry in the morning and even most of the afternoon. A light spotty shower is possible from 2-4pm ahead of the steadier rain that arrives after sunset. The exception is Buzzard’s Bay, Cape, and Islands were I think scattered showers are here for much of the day.

The shield of steady rain is with us for the evening, so your dinner plans will have to deal with rain and wet weather. For midnight itself, your umbrella may not be needed! As we head toward the midnight hour, rain will become more scattered. But not done. So still take the umbrella because you’ll want it at some point during the evening and night. The good news is it’ll be mild! Ringing in 2023 with temperatures in the low 50s!

We don’t totally lose the showers until Sunday morning. But it’s early Sunday morning. Lingering showers stay with us until about 8am then it’s drying, clearing, and a bit breezy for the rest of your Sunday.