Record Warmth

Well if you spent any time outside today, you don’t need me to tell you it was beautiful. Temperatures for most climbed to the 60s with the exception being Worcester, but still, at the upper 50s in early February it’s hard to complain. In Boston we tied the record high temperature of 65° set back in 1991. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end, and those changes will arrive as soon as tonight. We aren’t looking at a shot of arctic air, but rather temperatures that are more typical for February.

Wednesday night we’ll have our first reminders that we are still in winter after all. We are by no means looking any sort of major winter storm, but some icing is possible. This will develop after the Wednesday evening commute, but we’ll likely still see impacts into the Thursday morning commute. The entire area is under a winter weather advisory for the potential of a glaze of ice and rough travel. I think the best chance for this will be along the state line and in Worcester County.