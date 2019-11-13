Records Fall as Cold Air Blasts In

Cold enough for you? We wake up on this November 13th feeling like January 13th, as lows fell into the teens and lower 20s across Southern New England. In fact, records fell this morning, including the city of Worcester, which fell to 12 degrees. Combine in a 15-20mph breeze, the wind chill in Worcester hit -4 this morning and hit 6 in Boston. Not only do we have record cold this morning, we’ll have record cold this afternoon as highs struggle to get to freezing. Boston the “coldest high” temps on record for November 13th for Boston and Worcester will fall later today. Winds gust to 30mph this morning, and to 20-25mph this afternoon as wind chills “warm” to 10-20 degrees later today.

Temps fall back into the teens and 20s tonight, but with less wind, the wind chills won’t be as cold. Tomorrow looks a bit better with temps near 40 with lighter winds. Although, we’ll have more clouds in place in the afternoon, and even a late-day/evening shower is possible over Southeast Mass. If 40 is not warm enough, how about 50? We’ll be there Friday afternoon. Saturday, it turns cold again with highs in the 30s.