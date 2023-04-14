We had two back-to-back record setting days in southern New England with numbers climbing back to the 80s again today. Boston and Worcester both set new records today — and Worcester broke their old record by 10°!

Boston was in the 80s up until 1:00 this afternoon and when the sea breeze kicked in there was a dramatic drop in temperatures. From the 80s to the 60s!

The cooler air will stay in place for the weekend, but it’s still not a terrible weekend by any stretch. It’s just a more seasonable weekend. Even as I was forecasting today, putting 60s on the 7 day seemed chilly (mentally), but that’s just because we spent the last week in the 70s and 80s. Our average high temperatures is still only in the 50s.

Saturday will feature more sunshine and be warmer (at least inland). Temperatures will be about 10° cooler on the coast. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday evening but most of the day looks to stay dry.

Sunday will be cloudier and cooler and have isolated showers through the day. They’re more likely in the morning than the afternoon. Either way I still don’t think it’s a washout of a day, just some on and off showers around.

What about the Marathon? Really it’s the same as Sunday. I think there’s a lot of clouds and a few spotty showers but it’s nowhere near a washout. If you’re spectating, a rain jacket with a hood will do the trick. Runners, don’t worry about torrential rain, though you’ll probably run into a light shower or two during your 26 mile run to Boston.