As chillier air moves in, it moves quickly with a gusty wind out of the north today, pushing 30-35mph at times. That combined with relative humidity dropping off to 25-35% will yield conditions conducive for brush fires to quickly get going and spread. With that in mind, a red flag warning is in place today. Temps this afternoon hover around 50, then fade fast tonight.



It’ll be much colder tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow, highs stay in the 40s and the wind will be strongest near the coast.

The pattern is chilly and mainly dry through the end of the week as not much rain is in sight. Aside from a spotty shower/sprinkle Friday afternoon/Friday night, backing in off the coast from a distant ocean storm, the opportunity for wet weather is low. Showers that do back in off the coast won’t have much moisture with them. Temps moderate a bit by Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s then.





