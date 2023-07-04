Happy 4th of July! It’s been a damp start. A few showers this morning and scattered storms this afternoon. Let’s time it out for the rest of your holiday plans!

We’ll see a lot of clouds today and it’ll feel muggy. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s thanks to the clouds, near 80 if you get more breaks of sun.

Scattered storms develop midday through early afternoon, working north to southeast across our region. Have a plan B to get inside, if you’re planning a cookout. Downpours and lightning are possible as the storms move through. Within the past few days, inches of rain have fallen for some towns. With more rain on the way and with potential for 1-2” of rain an hour, a Flood Watch is issued for inland counties through tonight.

The storms should exit our region tonight in time for fireworks displays. We’ll have clouds around and it’ll feel muggy.

Beyond for the 7-day forecast, it’ll be about the heat. Temperatures head near 90 by the end of the week.

