Refreshing Air Sticks Around

7Weather- We had a 50/50 weekend with showers on Saturday, and sunshine on Sunday. The clear skies and comfortable weather will follow us into the start of the week.

Open up the windows tonight, we get free AC! Skies are clear and temperatures dip down into the 40s and 50s.

The refreshing air is around on Monday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. The coast will be close to 70º, and inland spots will be in the mid 70s. It won’t be breezy like Monday, we will only have a light onshore breeze around 5 mph.

The AC won’t be needed the next few days. Highs are in the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, and near 80 Wednesday.

Humidity gradually climbs on Wednesday, but the tropical air doesn’t move in until Thursday.

Monday is the last day of August! We go from on average high temperature of 77º September 1st, to 67º by the end of the month.

Our sunset goes from 7:17 PM, to 6:26 PM throughout the month of September. We lose 82 minutes of daylight.