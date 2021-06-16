Feel that difference this morning? Open up those windows and let the fresh air in as low humidity has plunged into southern New England and has some staying power over the next few days. With dew points dropping into the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 70s, it’ll be very comfortable this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.





If you keep those windows open this evening, it’ll even start to get cool inside the house as temps drop back into the upper 40s to near 50 overnight in the burbs and upper 50s in Boston. Highs tomorrow rebound to near 80 after a chilly early morning start and then run into the low to mid 80s on Friday as low humidity sticks around.





While no thunder threat will present itself the next few afternoons, we will have to track a few isolated to scattered storms on Saturday as some mugginess and instability return. Sunday looks good for dad with highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be hot, near 90.