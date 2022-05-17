The showers and thunderstorms we saw yesterday evening were along a cold front and it was cooler AND LESS HUMID today. Cooling down from the 80s still left us in the 70s which is still above average. We’ll be back to near 70° tomorrow. We’ll keep today’s breeze around tomorrow morning but it will diminish through the day.

We’ll have a few days of the cooler temperatures but don’t worry the heat is not gone for long.

Thursday is the coldest day and out below average day and will feature rain showers as well. They look to impact the middle part of the day so dinner time and after are looking dry but still damp. I think they’ll be gone in time for first pitch down at Fenway.