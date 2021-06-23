Ahhhhh! Feel the difference? It’s hard not to as the low humidity and cooler air has come charging into New England in the wake of yesterday’s rain. While that rain soaked us for a while during the afternoon and evening, at times prompting some localized street flooding, it was beneficial as the pattern going forward is mainly dry as temps heat up through the weekend. Rain totaled 1-2″ for some, including around the city of Boston.



The rain is in the rearview mirror now as low humidity and cooler temps win out over the next couple of days. Humidity and temps both rise over the weekend and into early next week as Triple H weather settles in. Hazy, hot and humid! Rain chances are limited the next 7 days aside from a few isolated showers Thursday night-Friday.

