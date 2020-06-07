Refreshingly Seasonable Sunday With A Few Sprinkles

Today, refreshingly cooler air has settled in after yesterday’s heat and humidity that sparked up severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Thankfully those storms have moved out and we’re tracking a dry start to our Sunday.

However, a few sprinkles are expected to bubble up this afternoon. It’s not going to be a washout, with most of the showers remaining east of 495.

These move out after dinner time this evening and we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies overnight.

To kick off the work week, mainly sun-filled skies for our Monday through Wednesday and a gradual warm-up through midweek.

The next best chance for some thunderstorms returns Thursday afternoon/evening, keeping Friday and Saturday mainly dry.

Quick tropical update: Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall this afternoon along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. The Gulf Coast already experiencing some severe thunderstorms on the outer bands of Cristobal while storm surge, flooding, and tropical-storm force winds are battering the region. Cristobal will weaken as it traverses over land with remnants lifting northward into the Midwest by midweek. No impacts locally due to high pressure keeping us dry through Wednesday.