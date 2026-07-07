Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7Weather intern Owen Vetree. ~JR

Good afternoon, I hope everyone is doing well and enjoying this rainy day. We have been on quite the weather rollercoaster recently going from record breaking highs to heavy rain and flooding.

The Cape and the Islands have been “winners” of this storm with totals reaching as high as 6 inches with some more to come. Worcester has reported a respectable total of 1.68 inches as well. Generally, most places along and south of the Pike have seen 1-2 inches with less, roughly 0.5-1 on the other side. We can expect to receive up to another half an inch.

As I have previously mentioned, the rain is going to continue, but for how long?

By 8pm most of eastern Massachusetts will still be in it.

The back edge of the steady rain looks to clear Boston around 10pm. A few spotty showers and sprinkles might hang around the area until midnight.

The rain is going to stick around a little longer across the Cape and Islands. Light rain will continue off and on throughout the night. It may not fully dry out until around sunrise.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Clouds will be clearing out overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny with highs in lower 80s away from the coast. A light sea breeze will keep coastal temps down in the 70s.

After tomorrow we get a little toasty once again in southern New England. Thankfully we won’t have to worry about a repeat of last week. As our peak highs will be about 90.

The end of the week will feature highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Every day you see listed in the graphic above is expected to be mostly to partly sunny and predominantly dry. Friday has a low chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms to pop up. There is a 40% chance for rain that day; many cities and towns won’t see anything.

The next five days will be warmer than normal but only marginally. Overall, it is a pretty typical forecast for this time of year.

From a distance this upcoming weekend is looking great. Highs in the mid 80s with copious amounts of sun.

~Owen